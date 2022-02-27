BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a nice day to take MAX advantage of the snow. More snow is on the way for Sunday, but unfortunately it may be in the form of some squalls. A cold front will come through, mainly from midday through mid-afternoon. Any squalls are capable of producing a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow, along with gusty winds and brief but sudden whiteout conditions. If you’re traveling and see a squall starting up, try to pull over in a safe spot and wait for it to pass. New York may see locally up to 6 inches of snow. Things will start winding down during the evening, with a bitterly cold night overnight. Wind chills could be down to 20 below early Monday morning. Please keep the pets indoors. February will end on a quiet but cold note on Monday, with mostly sunny skies but highs only in the teens.

March will come in halfway between a lion and lamb, with snow showers expected Tuesday. Wednesday will be fair. Another clipper may bring additional snow showers Thursday. This will be followed by an unseasonably cold Friday (highs only around 20 degrees), then a warmer Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.