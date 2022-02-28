Antigen tests now accepted at the Canadian border

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The COVID-19 rules to get into Canada are changing starting Monday.

Before, someone wanting to cross into Canada needed a PCR test within 72 hours. Now, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of border arrival will count.

However, taking a rapid test at home isn’t enough.

Canada’s Health Department says it must be authorized by the country it was purchased in and must be done by a lab, health care center or telehealth service.

Canada’s travel health notice also no longer recommends against any nonessential travel.

