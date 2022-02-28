Are clever crooks stealing just enough to avoid felony charges?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Substance abuse is a big driver of property crimes like retail theft, and many businesses around Chittenden County say it’s becoming an increasing problem with no easy solution.

These businesses say it’s frustrating to see many people skipping the checkout line and stealing items. They say it’s not just stolen goods but more about a lack of enforcement and prosecution.

“It’s been thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars this year alone,” said Greg Bibens, the general manager of Bibens Ace Hardware.

Bibens operates many locations throughout Chittenden County. He says retail theft has run rampant through his stores.

Most recently, Bibens says an individual caught on surveillance video hid inside a store closet for two hours, waited for the store to close and made off with stolen items.

“It’s just one thing after another,” he said. “One of our South Burlington stores was shoplifted from three days in a row, and it’s coming from frustration and people are concerned.”

Other businesses, like the Outdoor Gear Exchange on Church Street in Burlington, are dealing with the same issues.

“I think it’s definitely a complicated issue with the uptick. Attempted thefts are pretty much a daily occurrence,” said Chris Reamer of the Outdoor Gear Exchange.

The issue exists outside of Burlington, as well.

According to data from the Williston Police Department, in 2018 the department received 94 complaints and that number grew to 149 complaints last year.

Lt. Joshua Moore says they’ve already had 32 complaints so far this year.

“We have heard from some offenders that they are committing these crimes to feed drug addictions. That may not be the case for all, but that is when some offenders that we come in contact with, they’re speaking honestly with us. Some do allude that this is the reason they are committing these crimes,” Moore said.

Back in the Queen City, the Burlington Business Association says it’s time for city and state leaders to step up.

“Where do we as a community get to say that this behavior is not OK or also-- this behavior is not OK and here’s how we can get you to some help and here’s how we can get you to some resources instead of just letting this behavior go unchecked,” said Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association.

In Vermont, if the value of the stolen items is under $900, it’s considered a misdemeanor, which rarely results in serious criminal prosecution.

But, S.180, a bill sponsored by Sen. Phil Baruth, aims to add up the amount that was stolen on each occasion so that multiple thefts might result in felony charges. But the bill hasn’t gained much traction.

“My committee in the Senate realized that it’s not really a law problem and another law won’t stop it. It’s a law enforcement problem and a prosecution problem,” said Baruth, D-Chittenden County.

I reached out to Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George but did not hear back before this story was published.

George has said repeatedly in the past that not everyone charged with a misdemeanor or low-level property crime should be put in jail, especially those with substance abuse problems. Rather they should be referred to treatment centers and seek rehabilitation.

