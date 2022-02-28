A closer look at two high court nominations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State and federal lawmakers are considering historic appointments to their respective supreme courts.

The announcements came on the same day, and in both cases, a woman of color was named. But in other ways, these appointments are vastly different.

We told you last week about the nomination of federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and the appointment of Vermont Judge Nancy Waples.

If confirmed, the two judges would be the first women of color to hold seats on those high courts. Experts I spoke with say that will have a big impact on our legal system.

Federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is awaiting her congressional confirmation hearing.

And Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Superior Court Judge Nancy Waples to Vermont’s Supreme Court, succeeding Justice Beth Robinson.

Waples’ parents immigrated to the U.S. from China and she learned to speak English at 9 years old.

If confirmed, Waples would be the first woman of color to serve on the Vermont Supreme Court.

Jessica Brown, a former public defender and a visiting professor of criminal law at Vermont Law School says Waples and Brown Jackson bring lived experiences to the bench.

“They bring a diversity of life experiences which results in a diversity of perspective when they’re hearing and interpreting cases that will affect the lives of everyday citizens,” Brown said.

Judge Waples was not available for an interview, but she said in a statement: " ... I hope this inspires other people of color to chart the same path so that our judiciary reflects more of Vermont’s racial and ethnic diversity. I believe I have brought a fresh set of eyes and ears to the Superior Court bench and will continue to bring that perspective to the Supreme Court ... "

Before Waples can review any cases on the Vermont Supreme Court, she first has to be confirmed by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Chair Dick Sears has overseen several appointments to the state Supreme Court, where three of the five justices have been appointed by Governor Scott, a big contrast from the federal appointment process.

“I think when it comes to nominations for commissioner, secretary, as well as the court, we generally feel it’s the governor’s prerogative,” said Sears, D-Bennington County.

That’s not the case on the federal level, where nearly every nomination results in a partisan battle in the U.S. Senate. Experts say the process gets political when there’s more at stake.

“When the U.S. Supreme Court issues a decision, a constitutional statutory legal decision that is going to affect the entire country and there’s a lot of interests that have a stake in that,” said Jared Carter of the Vermont Law School.

Vermont lawmakers say they are looking to confirm Waples by the end of the legislative session this spring.

