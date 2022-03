LUNENBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lunenburg home is a total loss after a weekend fire.

The fire started in the home at 2597 River Road Saturday morning around 10:15 a.m.

Two adults and a child who live in the home went to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time but the fire is believed to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.