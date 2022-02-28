Farmer watershed groups invite public to virtual meeting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s three farmer watershed groups are inviting the public, legislators and their members to attend their annual meeting next week that’s being held virtually.

The meeting of the Champlain Valley Farmer Coalition, the Connecticut River Watershed Farmers Alliance and the Franklin and Grand Isle Farmer’s Watershed Alliance takes place Thursday at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

Organizers say the board chairs of the organizations will discuss the work that has been done in the last year implementing agricultural practices that protect and improve water quality and soil health.

The keynote speaker is Lauren Brey, director of strategic partnerships and sustainability for the Dairy Business Association in Wisconsin.

