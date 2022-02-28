Advertisement

FedEx suspends services into Russia, Ukraine amid war

FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and...
FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice.(Action News 5)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shipping service will continue, however, to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.

“The safety of our team members is our top priority,” a FedEx representative said in a statement.

Additionally, the Money Back Guarantee is currently suspended for all FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice.

This move comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For specific shipment status information, track your package here.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
Masks at certain schools in Vermont will no longer be recommended starting Monday.
Masks no longer recommended for some Vermont schools
Police released surveillance photos of the person who robbed a Burlington bank on Tuesday.
Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location
The search for a missing St. Johnsbury man continues Monday.
River search for missing St. Johnsbury man continues
A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire.
North Country towing company destroyed by fire

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation
Burlington Town Meeting day
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
Essex voter pass cannabis vote
Essex among communities approving retail cannabis sales