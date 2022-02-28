Advertisement

Fisherman OK after falling into the Winooski River

First responders are reminding you that no ice is safe ice.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a call Sunday morning after a man who was fishing fell into the ice on the Winooski River.

The man is OK. Crews say he was able to get himself out but was checked for hypothermia.

Officials say if you are venturing onto the ice, make sure you have the proper equipment to self-rescue, and tell someone where you will be and how long you plan to be there.

First responders remind people that no ice is safe ice.

