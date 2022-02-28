Advertisement

Hearings on migratory game bird populations, Vt. hunting seasons

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says public hearings will be held this month on the...
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says public hearings will be held this month on the status of the migratory game bird populations and this year’s proposed hunting seasons for them. - File photo(KSFY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says public hearings will be held this month on the status of the migratory game bird populations and this year’s proposed hunting seasons for them.

The areas are the interior zone of Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York and Vermont.

The proposed hunting seasons are available on the department’s website.

The hearings take place in-person from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on March 9 at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area conference room in Addison and on March 10 at the Department of Fish and Wildlife regional office in Essex Junction. The second meeting will also be able to be accessed virtually.

Click here for more details.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
Masks at certain schools in Vermont will no longer be recommended starting Monday.
Masks no longer recommended for some Vermont schools
Police released surveillance photos of the person who robbed a Burlington bank on Tuesday.
Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location
The search for a missing St. Johnsbury man continues Monday.
River search for missing St. Johnsbury man continues
A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire.
North Country towing company destroyed by fire

Latest News

Burlington Town Meeting day
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
Essex voter pass cannabis vote
Essex among communities approving retail cannabis sales
Stowe residents have voted in favor of helping to conserve the Ricketson Farm.
Stowe residents say yes to conserving farm
Progressives kept their seats on the Burlington City Council this Town Meeting Day. And voters...
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
Voters in Williston approved the town budget which will help fund more career firefighters/EMTs.
Williston voters approve budget that will help fund new firefighters