Hearings on migratory game bird populations, Vt. hunting seasons

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says public hearings will be held this month on the status of the migratory game bird populations and this year’s proposed hunting seasons for them.

The areas are the interior zone of Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York and Vermont.

The proposed hunting seasons are available on the department’s website.

The hearings take place in-person from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on March 9 at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area conference room in Addison and on March 10 at the Department of Fish and Wildlife regional office in Essex Junction. The second meeting will also be able to be accessed virtually.

