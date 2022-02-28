Advertisement

Leahy delivers traditional Washington farewell address

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy on Monday took to the Senate floor to deliver George Washington’s farewell address.

“I have the consolation to believe that while choice and prudence invite me to quit the political scene, patriotism does not forbid it,” Leahy read.

Since 1896, it has been an annual tradition in the U.S. Senate to read the address in observance of Washington’s birthday. The parties alternate the reading every other year.

This is Leahy’s last year in the Senate. He’s retiring at the end of his current term.

He became the fourth Vermonter in history to deliver the address, his predecessors being Warren Austin, Ralph Flanders and Winston Prouty.

