Many Vermont schools taking wait-and-see approach on unmasking

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, some Vermont students have the chance to take off their masks in class. The state masking recommendation expired Monday for schools with an 80% vaccination rate.

At least one school in the state has changed its mask guidance officially, Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington where we’re told the vaccination rate is at 90%.

Burlington, like many districts in the state, is waiting for more information before making a decision, so students will still be required to wear a mask when they return from February break.

“It’s been crazy, to say the least,” said Grace Berry, an 11th-grader.

Grace Berry and her sister Anne are high school and middle school students in Barre. They say pandemic schooling has had its challenges.

When it comes to the possibility of unmasking: “I’m definitely cautiously optimistic. I’m a bit nervous about it but hopefully, it’s the light at the end of the tunnel,” Grace Berry said.

BFA St. Albans senior Michael Telfer says he’s ready to take off the mask as soon as his school gives him the OK.

“I think this is long overdue,” Telfer said. “I think if one is vaccinated and boosted they should be able to make the decision if they want to wear a mask or not.”

Right now, districts across the state are taking different approaches. Some, like the Rutland City School District and the Oxbow Unified Union School District, say they are waiting to hit the 80% mark before unmasking.

Others, like Essex-Westford and Burlington, are waiting to gauge the impact of February break on case counts. They also want more guidance like official verification from the Agency of Education that they have hit the 80% vaccination rate.

St. Johnsbury is another district taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I just I feel like I don’t have enough information right now to make a good, informed decision as to whether or not we should take our masks off,” Superintendent Brian Ricca said.

Ricca says anecdotally, his schools are a bit under the 80% mark, but he plans to factor more than the vaccination rate into the decision, like case counts in the community.

“I’d like to see for me, it’s not a we must have 80% or bust. But it is going to be thoughtful and careful. That’s how we’ve tried to approach this since two years ago when we first heard the word COVID,” Ricca said.

But others, like the Slate Valley Unified Union School District, are moving immediately to drop masks. They will be optional starting March 7, even though none of the district’s schools have hit the 80% mark.

“We’re really looking to enter this era of personal responsibility, and we’re certainly not saying that individuals can’t wear a mask. And in fact, we will support anybody who wants to wear a mask in our school district,” Superintendent Brooke Olson-Farrell said.

The Agency of Education says they will have an announcement later this week on the next steps for public health recommendations for schools, and they should also soon have a list of schools that have reached the 80% vaccinated rate.

