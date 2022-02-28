Advertisement

Masks no longer recommended for some Vermont schools

Masks at certain schools in Vermont will no longer be recommended starting Monday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Masks at certain schools in Vermont will no longer be recommended starting Monday.

Now, the official state guidance says schools with at least an 80% vaccination rate should drop masks.

Gov. Phil Scott says this is the first phase in the process of making schools look more normal.

Masks are currently required for all passengers on buses per federal regulation, regardless of age or vaccination status.

We know at least one school won’t be mandating masks.

Students and staff at Rice Memorial High School will no longer be required to wear a mask inside the building. The principal says the school has a more than 90% vaccination rate.

Related Stories:

Chittenden County high school dropping its mask requirement

Vt. schools, parents weigh in on unmasking policy

Vt. to lift masking guidelines for highly vaccinated schools

When is the right time to take off masks in Vermont classrooms?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
Police released surveillance photos of the person who robbed a Burlington bank on Tuesday.
Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location
The search for a missing St. Johnsbury man continues Monday.
River search for missing St. Johnsbury man continues
A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire.
North Country towing company destroyed by fire

Latest News

Burlington Town Meeting day
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
Essex voter pass cannabis vote
Essex among communities approving retail cannabis sales
Stowe residents have voted in favor of helping to conserve the Ricketson Farm.
Stowe residents say yes to conserving farm
Progressives kept their seats on the Burlington City Council this Town Meeting Day. And voters...
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
Voters in Williston approved the town budget which will help fund more career firefighters/EMTs.
Williston voters approve budget that will help fund new firefighters