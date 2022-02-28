Masks no longer recommended for some Vermont schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Masks at certain schools in Vermont will no longer be recommended starting Monday.

Now, the official state guidance says schools with at least an 80% vaccination rate should drop masks.

Gov. Phil Scott says this is the first phase in the process of making schools look more normal.

Masks are currently required for all passengers on buses per federal regulation, regardless of age or vaccination status.

We know at least one school won’t be mandating masks.

Students and staff at Rice Memorial High School will no longer be required to wear a mask inside the building. The principal says the school has a more than 90% vaccination rate.

