Masks optional in New York schools starting this week

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York schools will see a change in their masking policy this week. Gov. Kathy Hochul made masking optional in school and day care settings starting this Wednesday.

Many people I spoke with in our region said this is a good step forward and will boost morale inside schools.

“Finally,” said Robert Mountour, 13, of Plattsburgh.

People are praising the governor for her decision to make masks optional inside school starting this week, based on the latest CDC guidance.

“To each their own, whatever you are comfortable with,” said Caroline Davies of Plattsburgh.

One grandmother said off-camera she plans to keep her grandkids masked up because they are not vaccinated.

“We all found ourselves getting to the point where we wanted to see some... light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic. So this announcement was certainly very welcomed,” said Dale Breault, the Franklin Essex and Hamilton Counties BOCES District superintendent.

Breault says they will still be doing regular testing, quarantining and isolating known cases and social distancing protocols, including regularly scheduled tests for unvaccinated staff.

He says those protocols will continue until the state says otherwise.

“We’re still doing all of those things, COVID is not gone completely. We’re just acknowledging that we’re starting to reach a phase in the pandemic where we are going to start living with it a little bit more and part of that includes removing the masks,” Breault said.

He says a mask-free environment should boost morale in the halls and classroom.

“To be able to see people smiling faces, not only employees but students, I can’t imagine how that wouldn’t give people give people a shot of hope and positive feelings,” Breault said.

School districts are not required to meet any vaccination requirements, though ultimately the county and the health departments do have the final call on whether mandates will be in effect.

All BOCES school districts, as of now, are planning to drop the mandate on Wednesday but Breault says to remember these decisions are based on numbers.

“By adhering to pretty strict masking protocols in schools, we were able to keep the school numbers down... I hope that we are done with the pandemic, I hope that the numbers stay low but folks should keep in the back of their mind that this could potentially come back should things go south,” he said.

Again, optional masking starts Wednesday, March 2.

The mandate remains in some places like public transportation.

