Montpelier voters to consider turning golf course into affordable housing

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One issue on the Town Meeting Day ballot in Montpelier is affordable housing.

Voters will decide whether to authorize a $2 million bond so the city can purchase the 138-acre Elks Club golf course and turn it into affordable housing and a recreation center.

“We see this as an opportunity to try to make something good happen. Understandably, some people want more concrete plans, so it’s been a bit of a discussion about that. So, we’ll see what the voters say,” Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser said.

Fraser says the city wants to make sure they can purchase it now, because they don’t know if the land will be available after another year.

