New numbers on gap between supply, demand for child care in Vermont

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New numbers show Vermont’s demand for child care still far outstrips the capacity.

The latest “Stalled at the Start” report from child care advocacy group Let’s Grow Kids says infant care still has the biggest gap between supply and demand.

The report says about 5,000 more spaces are needed for each infant to be able to attend, about 1,000 more toddler spots and about 2,700 more preschool spaces.

Right now, Let’s Grow Kids says it’s working with lawmakers to ensure they’re remembering child care and early educators while they consider workforce development initiatives.

“We need support for the small business side of child care, and we need recruitment and retention efforts to make sure that we actually have early educators ready to care for our kids, to be on the ground, especially as we build the system and spaces for these 8,000 kids who do not have access today,” said Aly Richards of Let’s Grow Kids.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Aly Richards.

The report did find a few bright spots.

While there still is a large gap in capacity for infants, eight of the 14 counties did see some increases in infant care capacity compared to the last report in 2020.

Click here to read the full report.

