North Country towing company destroyed by fire
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire.
The Cumberland Head Vol. Fire Department says they responded to Integrity Towing for a fire Sunday.
They say there were no injuries, but the Plattsburgh building is a total loss.
Crews say multiple departments in the area use the towing company especially for providing vehicles.
“Dan the owner always welcomes agencies into the yard and has been instrumental in providing vehicles for our training courses,” said the department in a social media post.
