Advertisement

North Country towing company destroyed by fire

The Cumberland Head Vol. Fire Department says they responded to Integrity Towing for a fire Sunday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire.

The Cumberland Head Vol. Fire Department says they responded to Integrity Towing for a fire Sunday.

They say there were no injuries, but the Plattsburgh building is a total loss.

Crews say multiple departments in the area use the towing company especially for providing vehicles.

“Dan the owner always welcomes agencies into the yard and has been instrumental in providing vehicles for our training courses,” said the department in a social media post.

Yesterday Cumberland Head Fire department along with all our surrounding agencies Responded to Integrity towing for a...

Posted by Cumberland Head Vol. Fire Dept. The Fighting 18th on Monday, February 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
Masks at certain schools in Vermont will no longer be recommended starting Monday.
Masks no longer recommended for some Vermont schools
Police released surveillance photos of the person who robbed a Burlington bank on Tuesday.
Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location
The search for a missing St. Johnsbury man continues Monday.
River search for missing St. Johnsbury man continues

Latest News

Burlington Town Meeting day
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
Essex voter pass cannabis vote
Essex among communities approving retail cannabis sales
Stowe residents have voted in favor of helping to conserve the Ricketson Farm.
Stowe residents say yes to conserving farm
Progressives kept their seats on the Burlington City Council this Town Meeting Day. And voters...
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
Voters in Williston approved the town budget which will help fund more career firefighters/EMTs.
Williston voters approve budget that will help fund new firefighters