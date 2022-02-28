North Country towing company destroyed by fire

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire.

The Cumberland Head Vol. Fire Department says they responded to Integrity Towing for a fire Sunday.

They say there were no injuries, but the Plattsburgh building is a total loss.

Crews say multiple departments in the area use the towing company especially for providing vehicles.

“Dan the owner always welcomes agencies into the yard and has been instrumental in providing vehicles for our training courses,” said the department in a social media post.

Yesterday Cumberland Head Fire department along with all our surrounding agencies Responded to Integrity towing for a... Posted by Cumberland Head Vol. Fire Dept. The Fighting 18th on Monday, February 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.