Rare copy of first novel by African American woman donated
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A rare copy of a book considered the first novel published in the U.S. by a Black woman has returned to her home state of New Hampshire.
An original first edition of Harriet Wilson’s “Our Nig; or Sketches From the Life of a Free Black” was recently donated to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.
WMUR-TV reports the book was given to the organization by a retired California librarian who found the novel in a family safe.
The organization plans to display the book at its headquarters in Portsmouth.
Wilson wrote the semi-autobiographical work while living in Boston in 1859.
