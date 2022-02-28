Rare copy of first novel by African American woman donated

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A rare copy of a book considered the first novel published in the U.S. by a Black woman has returned to her home state of New Hampshire.

An original first edition of Harriet Wilson’s “Our Nig; or Sketches From the Life of a Free Black” was recently donated to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports the book was given to the organization by a retired California librarian who found the novel in a family safe.

The organization plans to display the book at its headquarters in Portsmouth.

Wilson wrote the semi-autobiographical work while living in Boston in 1859.

