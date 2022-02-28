River search for missing St. Johnsbury man continues

Advertisement

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The search for a missing St. Johnsbury man continues Monday.

Vermont State Police say Richard Gammell Sr., 84, left his home on Mountain Avenue Sunday around 5:30 a.m.

Three hours later, police say they found Gammell’s car near River Road.

Law enforcement followed tracks in the snow and say Gammell may have walked from his car to the Passumpsic River and entered the open water.

Police, scuba and drone teams searched the river Sunday but had to suspend the search due to deteriorating weather conditions in the afternoon.

We’re told the case is not considered suspicious.

