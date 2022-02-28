Royalton voters asked to allow ATVs on parts of town roads

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - Voters in Royalton will consider at Town Meeting whether to allow ATVs on parts of some town roads.

The Cascadnac Valley Wheelers requested access to town roads linking to the borders of Tunbridge and Barnard.

The Valley News reports that it would be a step toward connecting the Westshire ATV Club’s trails in West Fairlee and Vershire with the Vermont Quad Runners’ trails in Barnard, Bridgewater, Stockbridge and Killington.

But some residents don’t think ATVs belong on town highways and could be dangerous on roads with other vehicles.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)