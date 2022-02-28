Scott vetoes plan to lower Brattleboro’s voting age

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor has vetoed a proposed charter change in Brattleboro that would have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds there to vote in local elections.

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the proposed charter change Monday afternoon.

The governor said while he applauds the teens for taking an interest in local issues, he said allowing this would only make inconsistencies in Vermont law about the age of adulthood worse. Young people up to age 22 can now be considered “youthful offenders” in the eyes of the law.

Scott said if lawmakers want to allow this they should do it on a statewide basis, not just in Brattleboro.

Related Story:

Will Scott veto charter change to lower Brattleboro’s voting age?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.