Upper Valley thrift store helps those with chronic illnesses get to appointments

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A thrift store in the Upper Valley has come up with a business model that allows everyone, including those with low incomes, to give to a good cause. The cause is helping patients with chronic illnesses get to and from their appointments.

Anyone who has been touched by cancer knows that there are worries that go along with that diagnosis. In downtown Claremont, there’s a thrift store on Pleasant Street that is aimed at helping alleviate some of those worries.

Johanna Stone shows off items that are for sale at sharply discounted prices. The thrift store started as a garage sale several years ago to help a friend who was dying of cancer pay some of her bills.

“Before she passed, we talked about it that we could turn it into gas cards to help everybody,” Stone said.

That’s how Helping Worries was born. A portion of all the sales here go toward gas cards that help cancer and dialysis patients get to and from their appointments at area hospitals.

The beauty of the gift, Stone says, is that anyone can help the cause.

“A lot of people can’t just give. They don’t have the money to give. But they can buy something that they need and then the proceeds will go to help the cancer and the dialysis,” Stone said.

“My wife died of cancer, lung cancer, and my partner’s husband died of pancreatic cancer,” said Bob Potter of Hartford, Vermont.

Potter read about the store in the local newspaper and stopped by Monday to inquire about making a donation.

“We want to give back to people that need some help,” Potter said.

Since Helping Worries became a nonprofit a year and a half ago, the store has given away roughly 3,500 cards at $20 a pop. That’s a lot of rides to and from appointments, and a lot of people who did not have to think about how they were going to fill the tank.

“Even just to get something as simple as a gas card, oh my gosh, I can get to my appointment, I can get to my appointment and not have to worry about it, you know,” Stone said.

Most of the gas cards are distributed through participating hospitals. Anyone who needs help should talk to their health care provider.

