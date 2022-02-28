Vermont to remove Russian-owned products from state liquor stores

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is joining governors in New Hampshire and New York in ordering the removal of Russian-owned products from state liquor stores.

They will also stop purchasing new stock from Russian-owned distilleries until further notice.

Scott says he will issue an executive order later this week in response to “the illegal and heinous Putin invasion of Ukraine.” He says the Ukrainian people “are fighting for the same values we believe in” and that people should support them.

