Advertisement

Vermont town of Waterford celebrates naming anniversary

The Vermont town of Waterford is celebrating the 225th anniversary of its naming. - File photo
The Vermont town of Waterford is celebrating the 225th anniversary of its naming. - File photo(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont town of Waterford is celebrating the 225th anniversary of its naming.

Before Waterford was officially renamed by the Vermont Legislature in 1797, the town was called Littleton, the same name as the nearby New Hampshire community.

In 1796 residents of what was then Littleton, Vermont, petitioned the Legislature to authorize the change.

Earlier this month, some town residents met at the Davies Memorial Library and celebrated with a cake and a special proclamation from Gov. Phil Scott.

The document proclaims March 9 as “Waterford History and Heritage Day.” 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
Masks at certain schools in Vermont will no longer be recommended starting Monday.
Masks no longer recommended for some Vermont schools
Police released surveillance photos of the person who robbed a Burlington bank on Tuesday.
Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location
The search for a missing St. Johnsbury man continues Monday.
River search for missing St. Johnsbury man continues
A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire.
North Country towing company destroyed by fire

Latest News

Burlington Town Meeting day
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
Essex voter pass cannabis vote
Essex among communities approving retail cannabis sales
Stowe residents have voted in favor of helping to conserve the Ricketson Farm.
Stowe residents say yes to conserving farm
Progressives kept their seats on the Burlington City Council this Town Meeting Day. And voters...
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
Voters in Williston approved the town budget which will help fund more career firefighters/EMTs.
Williston voters approve budget that will help fund new firefighters