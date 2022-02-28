Vermont town of Waterford celebrates naming anniversary

WATERFORD, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont town of Waterford is celebrating the 225th anniversary of its naming.

Before Waterford was officially renamed by the Vermont Legislature in 1797, the town was called Littleton, the same name as the nearby New Hampshire community.

In 1796 residents of what was then Littleton, Vermont, petitioned the Legislature to authorize the change.

Earlier this month, some town residents met at the Davies Memorial Library and celebrated with a cake and a special proclamation from Gov. Phil Scott.

The document proclaims March 9 as “Waterford History and Heritage Day.”

