Welch says Congress united in support of aid to Ukraine

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Congressman Peter Welch says Congress is preparing to pass a sweeping package of humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.

The package, which follows economic sanctions from the European Union, totals around $6 billion.

Welch says it has bipartisan support.

It follows President Vladimir Putin this weekend ordering Russia’s nuclear arms fleet on high alert in response to Western sanctions against Russia.

Welch, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, says any talk of nuclear weapons is worrisome.

“As crazy as Putin is and as malicious as he is, the idea that we would get into a nuclear exchange is horrifying to humanity,” said Welch, D-Vermont. “Republicans and Democrats are appalled at what Putin has done. Republicans and Democrats are united in our desire to help our European allies and our allies around the world.”

The U.S. and the European Union have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and placed sanctions on their financial sector.

Welch also says Congress is gearing up to discuss welcoming refugees from Ukraine. So far, about half a million Ukrainian citizens, mostly women and children, have fled the country.

