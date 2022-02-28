BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February is ending on a chilly note, but at least we saw plenty of sun today. It will be another cool evening, with temperatures falling into the single digits for most early in the overnight hours. Some spots in the Northeast Kingdom could see some sub-zero temperatures. Temperatures will come up a bit by the early hours of Tuesday morning. Clouds will also increase during the overnight hours ahead of our next system, which will bring us snow showers Tuesday.

Expect periods of snow showers throughout the day Tuesday. Totals will be light from this system. While some spots may pick up as much as 3″ over the course of the day, many spots likely won’t see more than an inch. The exception will be in the mountains, where totals as high as 5″ are possible.

Snow ends by Wednesday, which will be a dry, but mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will also return to near normal values in the upper 20s and low 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another round of snow showers will be likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as a frontal boundary ushers in another period of chilly temperatures, with sub-zero lows likely Friday morning. The work week ends quiet and cool. The next chance for precipitation arrives Sunday, when a wintry mix will be possible across the area.

