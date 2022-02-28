Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We will get tons of sun today on this last day of February. But don’t let that sunshine fool you . . . it’s going to be cold! Temperatures will only top out in the teens for most of us - a good 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 35°).

It will warm back up, closer to normal, for the first day of March on Tuesday. But a clipper system will be scooting through with some on-and-off light snow throughout the day, amounting to around 1-3″ of new snow accumulation for most of us. Higher elevations, above 1500 feet, will receive 2-5″ of new snow by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Most of Wednesday is looking okay with some sunshine. But another fast-moving clipper will swing through Wednesday night into Thursday morning with another round of some snow showers. That clipper will pull in a shot of cold air again for Thursday. It will be very cold again by Friday morning with a lot of places starting out the day with below zero temperatures. Otherwise, Friday will be a fairly decent day with lots of sunshine.

Getting into the first weekend of March, Saturday is looking okay with close to normal temperatures. But we are watching a possible storm system for Saturday night & Sunday that could bring a wintry mix of snow, rain, or freezing rain.

Enjoy the sunshine today, but make sure you bundle up before you head out the door! -Gary

