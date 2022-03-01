Advertisement

Police release identity of man killed in NH fire

The man killed in a mobile home fire in northern New Hampshire has been identified Monday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STRATFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of a man killed in a mobile home fire in northern New Hampshire last month.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as George South, 84, of Stratford, New Hampshire.

Officials say South died from smoke inhalation at the fire on Cheevers Road back on Feb. 7.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

84-year-old dies in northern NH fire