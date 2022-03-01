Amazon driver wanted in road rage shooting probe

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - An Amazon delivery driver is wanted in connection to a shooting in Philadelphia.

It happened after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday afternoon in the neighborhood of Clifton Heights, leaving a 58-year-old man in critical condition.

“Oh, I saw the Amazon driver get up. I saw the pickup first, pull in. Then I saw the Amazon truck pull in. there was ‘F’in this and F’in that’ going back at each other, next thing you know, the guy popped him,” said Mike, who witnessed the shooting. He did not provide a last name.

It was just after noon when a dispute over a minor fender bender boiled over into blows and ended with a shooting.

Police said Anthony Jones, an Amazon driver, pulled a gun from his truck and shot an unidentified man in the stomach.

“I’m surprised why Amazon did something like that. You know, like they’re allowed to have guns?” said Alex Karagiannis, the owner of a nearby business.

The violent interaction had people shaking their heads, many calling the shooting brazen and senseless.

Clifton Heights resident Stephanie Lucero said the actions of the Amazon driver is shocking.

“Yep, crazy. Supposed to be a professional,” she said. “I think, uh, I think it’s crazy.”

Jones faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges.

Police are still looking for him, and it’s unclear if they were able to track down the truck he was driving.

Amazon issued a statement, saying the company is aware of the incident and is working with investigators.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.