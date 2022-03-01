Advertisement

Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bank robbery in Burlington Tuesday morning sent a polling place into lockdown.

Police say the People’s United branch on North Avenue in the city’s New North End was robbed just after 10 a.m.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect.

They believe the robber was a man, but they are reviewing surveillance video to get a better description.

The suspect claimed to have a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The nearby Miller Center was temporarily locked down because the robber was on the run, but that polling location was quickly reopened.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

“Standard operating procedure with regard to children when a felon is in flight is to lock locations with children down, schools, day care centers, etc... That is a better-safe-than-sorry standard operating procedure. I do not believe there is a wider threat to the public right now,” Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said.

South Burlington and Colchester police were also at the scene helping to search for the suspect.

