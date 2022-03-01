Burlington voters head to the polls Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is Town Meeting Day. While thousands of votes have already been cast through mail-in ballots, many still plan to hit the polls.

Infrastructure and city policy are standout issues Ward 8 residents can vote on in Burlington.

Eight City Council seats are up for grabs which could lead to a new balance of power.

Public safety is one of the standout issues in the city and has been a topic of discussion for nearly two years now.

A Progressive City Council passed a 30% staffing cut to the Burlington Police Department in 2020, and the fallout from that is still felt today. Officers are still leaving, leading to smaller shifts, and a plan that prioritizes calls for service.

The police officer’s union is hoping for a change in the City Council makeup and says they’re looking for more support and collaboration from city leaders.

“We need our leaders to show, outside this department, that they actually care about the officers that work here, that we are human, that we do the difficult job that no one else wants to do,” said Ofc. Joseph Corrow with the Burlington Police Officers’ Association.

Progressives say a vote to approve $850,000 in incentives was a show of support.

Meanwhile, Ward 1 Councilor Zoraya Hightower says: “...based on what I’ve heard, I think a lot of voters would actually appreciate moving beyond the issue of public safety. The Mayor and the Acting Chief need to support transformative policing -- starting with acknowledging that structural racism is a problem in the department, and then supporting models of citizen oversight... before we can even begin to move forward as a community.”

While some may be hoping for a shake-up of the council, we’re told Progressives will likely maintain their majority.

Burlington voters will also decide on $50 million worth of projects. That’s with a capital bond which includes investments in roads, sidewalks and Memorial Auditorium. The second is the Main Street TIF bond.

The $23.8 million capital bond covers the costs of three new fire trucks, an updated fire and police emergency radio system, local matches on a number of existing grants and more.

Also, $1 million would be used to heat Memorial Auditorium, to keep the sprinkler system working and install grates on windows for heightened security. This is a scaled-down version of the $40 million bond that failed back in December.

If this new one is passed, taxpayers can expect a slight property tax increase.

The nearly $26 million Main Street TIF Bond would be used to widen and rebuild sidewalks, create bike lanes and update stormwater management and underground utilities between South Union Street and Battery Street.

The city says TIF funding doesn’t immediately raise taxes and is borrowed money the city plans to pay back using tax money generated by the upgrades.

Activists in Burlington believe TIF financing is too good to be true and is not the right way to fund projects. Some believe it hijacks the revenue stream intended to support some city services.

The city says this project will be paid for by taxes on future development projects in the TIF district and an expected at least 1% rise in property values in that area.

Most polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.