Advertisement

Disney pauses theatrical releases in Russia

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop...
Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop releasing films in Russia.(Disney Parks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is pausing the release of its theatrical films in Russia, citing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company is concerned about the “massive humanitarian crisis” the invasion has unleashed in Europe.

The company is also working with non-governmental organizations to give aid and other humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the attack.

Disney’s move comes amid a wave of international condemnation and crippling economic sanctions targeting Russia’s economy. On Tuesday, Warner Media announced it will pause the upcoming theatrical release of “The Batman” in Russia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks at certain schools in Vermont will no longer be recommended starting Monday.
Masks no longer recommended for some Vermont schools
The search for a missing St. Johnsbury man continues Monday.
River search for missing St. Johnsbury man continues
A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire.
North Country towing company destroyed by fire
An individual caught on survelliance video at Biben's Ace Hardware hid inside a store closet...
Are clever crooks stealing just enough to avoid felony charges?
A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire. - File photo
Antigen tests now accepted at the Canadian border

Latest News

In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB to make ‘best offer’ before lockout deadline passes
FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free...
Russia excluded from more sports as sanctions mount
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder