Expert advice on how to make sure your baby sleeps safely

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is Baby Sleep Day and Vermont medical professionals are reminding parents to make sure their infants are sleeping safely.

Each year, about 3,400 babies die from sudden unexpected infant death or SUID.

In Vermont, the CDC says 13 babies died that way from 2015 to 2019. While that’s one of the lowest rates in the country, experts say each one is a tragedy.

Here are their safety tips for parents:

Place the baby on their back to sleep on a firm mattress covered by a fitted sheet.

You can keep your baby near you but in their own crib, no co-sleeping.

Do not put your baby to sleep on a couch, chair or an adult bed.

Keep the crib free of objects such as stuffed animals, bumpers and blankets, and do not use blankets, pillows or baby positioners like “Boppies” to prop the baby in any way.

Keep the environment smoke-free.

“We really want parents to be sure to spread the word to make sure that everyone who cares for their baby knows how to reduce the risk of SUID,” said Leah Romine of the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The Rutland Regional Medical Center’s WACU staff will host a safe sleep booth at the Rutland Farmers Market on Saturday, March 5, and again on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Farmers Market is now held at the Cortina Inn (formerly the Holiday Inn) on Route 7. They will provide handouts and posters to promote safe sleep as well as provide hands-on demonstrations on how to swaddle a baby for safe sleeping.

