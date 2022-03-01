Fairfax fire officials asking voters to approve bond for expansion

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - In Fairfax, people will be voting on expanding the fire department on town meeting day.

The current department building is 30 years old and they say it’s in need of some upgrades.

Battalion Chief David Raymond says there’s a lack of space in the building.

Right now they’re storing things in small spaces between trucks. It also limits space to get ready going out on a call.

“We are looking to add on an additional bay, so we have better space for parking our vehicles and storing our equipment.”

Raymond says the bond people will be voting on is roughly $1.1 million.

