Advertisement

Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard. (Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You never know what’s hiding under your back deck.

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.

They thought maybe it was a raccoon, but they were shocked to find a mountain lion hiding under the deck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped wrangle the animal on Sunday.

They said it is not a fully grown adult and weighs about 120 pounds.

The agency relocated the animal to a remote area in Larimer County.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
Police released surveillance photos of the person who robbed a Burlington bank on Tuesday.
Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location
Mauricio Damian Guerrero
Police: Man hid in NH woman’s attic, had tracking device
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Courtesy: Calex Ambulance Service
St. Johnsbury home damaged in overnight fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of the Union by the numbers
Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to meet with four top senators Wednesday.
Supreme Court nominee meets with senators on Capitol Hill
x
Sanders, Stefanik respond to Biden speech
The building manager appears with a gun as a would-be thief tries to break into jewelry store....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed jewel store manager confronts would-be thief
x
Sanders, Stefanik respond to Biden speech