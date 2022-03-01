Jumaane Williams picks running mate in NY governor’s race

NEW YORK (AP) - An activist who confronted a U.S. Senator over his support of a U.S. Supreme Court nominee has been chosen by New York City elected public advocate Jumaane Williams as his running mate in the New York governor’s race.

Williams, a Democrat, announced Monday that Ana Maria Archila was his choice for lieutenant governor.

Williams faces current Gov. Kathy Hochul as well as U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi in the Democratic primary.

In 2018, Archila challenged then-Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona over his support for Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative jurist who faced sexual assault allegations that he vehemently denied and was ultimately confirmed to the Supreme Court.

