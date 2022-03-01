Advertisement

Middlebury College suspends study abroad program in Russia

Middlebury College has suspended its study abroad program in Russia, saying students need to...
Middlebury College has suspended its study abroad program in Russia, saying students need to return after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - Middlebury College has suspended its study abroad program in Russia, saying students need to return after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesperson says three Middlebury College students and nine students from other U.S. colleges are at two locations of the Middlebury School in Russia.

The director of the Middlebury School in Russia says students will be able to complete the spring semester remotely and earn academic credit. 

