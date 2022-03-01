New Burlington high school could cost more than $200M
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first cost estimates for a new high school in Burlington are out-- and they could top the $200 million mark.
The old high school abruptly closed at the start of the school year in 2020 following the discovery of high levels of PCBs in air quality tests.
The school district has since decided it would be too expensive to try to clean up the contamination and salvage the old school. So the plan is to build a new school next to the condemned building.
Early plans show costs could range from $161 million for a 273,000-square-foot school up to $207 million if the building grew to 315,000 square feet.
And those estimates do not include the costs of demolishing and cleaning up the old school, which could be up to $29 million more.
The school board hopes to have a full plan in place to bring to the voters in November.
