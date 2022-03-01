Advertisement

New York GOP picks Lee Zeldin as gubernatorial nominee

Rep. Lee Zeldin-File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s Republican Party leaders nominated U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as their candidate for governor Tuesday at a convention on Long Island, though he could still face a primary challenger in June.

Any Republican candidate faces tough odds in New York, where registered Democrats outnumber GOP voters by more than 2 to 1.

New York hasn’t elected a Republican governor since former Gov. George Pataki in 2002.

Zeldin told the convention he’s running “so the people feel they are back in control of their government again.”

Zeldin could still face a primary challenge from candidates including businessman Harry Wilson, who last week launched a $12 million television advertisement campaign.

