NH man incompetent to stand trial for wife’s death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Concord man has been found incompetent to stand trial in the death of his wife last May.

Officials say Philip Couture strangled his wife, Marlene, at their home, and he was charged with second-degree murder. But WMUR-TV reports that prosecutors agree with his attorney that he is not competent to stand trial. At a hearing Tuesday, defense attorney Bonnie Howard Sisak said Couture underwent extensive testing with doctors who agreed he has major neurocognitive disorder.

A hearing on whether Couture represents a danger to community is set for next month.

