Advertisement

NH man incompetent to stand trial for wife’s death

File image
File image(KPTV file image.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Concord man has been found incompetent to stand trial in the death of his wife last May.

Officials say Philip Couture strangled his wife, Marlene, at their home, and he was charged with second-degree murder. But WMUR-TV reports that prosecutors agree with his attorney that he is not competent to stand trial. At a hearing Tuesday, defense attorney Bonnie Howard Sisak said Couture underwent extensive testing with doctors who agreed he has major neurocognitive disorder.

A hearing on whether Couture represents a danger to community is set for next month.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Masks at certain schools in Vermont will no longer be recommended starting Monday.
Masks no longer recommended for some Vermont schools
The search for a missing St. Johnsbury man continues Monday.
River search for missing St. Johnsbury man continues
A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire.
North Country towing company destroyed by fire
An individual caught on survelliance video at Biben's Ace Hardware hid inside a store closet...
Are clever crooks stealing just enough to avoid felony charges?
A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire. - File photo
Antigen tests now accepted at the Canadian border

Latest News

Fiel photo
Help Wanted: Pandemic reprieve could bring return of labor force
Middlebury College has suspended its study abroad program in Russia, saying students need to...
Middlebury College suspends study abroad program in Russia
Rep. Lee Zeldin-File photo
New York GOP picks Lee Zeldin as gubernatorial nominee
x
Slow start at Burlington polls