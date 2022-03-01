Advertisement

NOAA weather satellite to provide latest technology to forecasters

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA Tuesday launched a new satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to monitor the weather and environmental hazards on Earth.

The GOES-T satellite is the third in a series of four new NOAA weather satellites to provide weather forecasters better information to track hurricanes, severe storms, wildfires, dust storms, and other weather events in real-time.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with NOAA’s Mike Stavish about the mission.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
Masks at certain schools in Vermont will no longer be recommended starting Monday.
Masks no longer recommended for some Vermont schools
Police released surveillance photos of the person who robbed a Burlington bank on Tuesday.
Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location
The search for a missing St. Johnsbury man continues Monday.
River search for missing St. Johnsbury man continues
A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire.
North Country towing company destroyed by fire

Latest News

File photo
Lyndon and Lyndonville vote to explore merger
Colchester residents will vote this Town Meeting Day on whether to extend the town sewage...
Colchester voters approve extending town sewage system to Malletts Bay
File photo
Essex among communities approving retail cannabis sales
Plymouth State University- File photo
Plymouth State University opens new diversity center
With advances in technology, trail cameras can be a great way for your family to get a...
Wildlife Watch: Trail cameras