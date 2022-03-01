NOAA weather satellite to provide latest technology to forecasters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA Tuesday launched a new satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to monitor the weather and environmental hazards on Earth.

The GOES-T satellite is the third in a series of four new NOAA weather satellites to provide weather forecasters better information to track hurricanes, severe storms, wildfires, dust storms, and other weather events in real-time.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with NOAA’s Mike Stavish about the mission.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.