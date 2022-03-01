Fatal shooting outside St. Johnsbury hospital

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say one person died in a shooting outside the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.

The Vermont State Police say troopers from multiple barracks responded around 8:50 a.m. to the parking lot of the hospital, where a body was found. No one is currently in custody but police say the hospital is secure.

There were no other immediate details on the identity of the victim or the shooter, although police had reportedly issued a be on the lookout bulletin for a specific vehicle in the area.

The Major Crime Unit van is responding to the scene.

NVRH released a statement saying the shooting victim was not affiliated with the hospital, its staff, or patients. “NVRH called a “Code Silver” in accordance with our existing preparedness policies and the facility went into lockdown,” said the statement. “At this time it appears to be a targeted incident for those directly involved. Securitas, NVRH’s on-site security, will be providing additional security rounds and vehicle escorts for staff by request. NVRH will also be providing additional support for staff as a result of this event.”

Melissa Cooney will have more on this developing story on the Channel 3 News tonight.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.