Police: Man hid in NH woman’s attic, had tracking device

Mauricio Damian Guerrero
Mauricio Damian Guerrero(Somersworth PD)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WCAX) - A man who met a New Hampshire woman online hid in her attic, photographed her asleep, stole underwear, and attempted to place a tracking device on her car.

That’s according to court documents that reveal details of charges against Mauricio Damian-Guerrero, 20, who was discovered on the roof of the woman’s home this month. The Pennsylvania man was charged with four counts of burglary.

Damian-Guerrero was released on bail with conditions that bar him from returning to New Hampshire or having contact with the victim.

