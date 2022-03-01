Police: St. Johnsbury missing man search now a recovery mission

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say the search for a missing St. Johnsbury man is now considered a recovery mission.

Police say Richard Gammell Sr., 84, left his home on Mountain Avenue early Sunday morning.

His car was found about three hours later in the vicinity of River Road.

Tracks in the snow indicate Gammell may have walked to the Passumpsic River and went into the water.

On Monday, police continue their search in and around the river. Scuba divers searched under the ice with no luck.

Police say Gammell is presumed dead.

Crews will continue to monitor the river and weather conditions.

