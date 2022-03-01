Rutland man accused of stalking Vermont House speaker

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Rutland man for allegedly stalking Vermont’s House speaker.

Capitol Police say Kyle Wolfe, 34, violated an order against stalking Rep. Jill Krowinski.

Investigators say Wolfe made several social media posts between Feb. 15 and Feb. 28, eventually violating the terms of that order.

He’s due in court in Rutland on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.