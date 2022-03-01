Advertisement

St. Johnsbury home damaged in overnight fire

Crews spent much of the morning at a house fire on Overcliff Road and Shadow Drive in St. Johnsbury.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews spent much of Tuesday morning at a house fire on Overcliff Road and Shadow Drive in St. Johnsbury.

They say the call came in just after midnight. Multiple agencies responded and crews say they’ll be fighting the fire for a while.

Officials say everyone got out of the single-family home safely and that there are no injuries.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. The building is considered a total loss.

