BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont says 100% of eligible students are boosted for COVID-19.

The school says to continue to stop the spread, students are encouraged to test before, during and after spring break.

The break runs from March 7-11.

Students who get tested between now and this Friday will be given two free antigen tests.

