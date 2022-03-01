Vt. congressional delegation awaits Biden speech

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is hoping to hear about more support for Ukraine in President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The White House says the president will lay out efforts he’s taken with U.S allies to stand up against Russia, including punishing economic sanctions and efforts to keep the war from impacting American consumers. Skyrocketing inflation and the pandemic are all expected to be prominent themes.

Senator Patrick Leahy has praised Biden’s response but is also hoping to hear more about the administration’s push for more than $6 billion in additional aid to Ukraine as the country’s leaders say they need more weapons. “To bring some of the most crippling sanctions against Russia. I think we’re doing a great deal but we will do more. I will put through an appropriations bill in the next couple of weeks to give some more aid for Ukraine,” Leahy said.

The president is expected to make yet another pitch for key pieces of his stalled Build Back Better plan, including an expanded child tax credit and a $15 minimum wage.

“Housing is really tough in Vermont, and there’s money there to help us do affordable housing and the cost of prescription drugs. We passed this in the House, but let’s get those costs down. So, we’ve got to do everything we can to alleviate some of that cost pressure that is so tough on Vermont families,” said Rep. Peter Welch.

“I think President Joe Biden is going to attempt to rewrite history of the past year of his failed administration. We are seeing historic inflation, we are seeing a crime crisis across America, and we’re now seeing a national security crisis of epic, very concerning proportions,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York.

Senior administration officials say the president will announce a “unity agenda” in areas that could garner bipartisan support, including mental health.

