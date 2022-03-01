Wildlife Watch: Trail cameras

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With advances in technology, trail cameras can be a great way for your family to get a behind-the-scenes look at wildlife.

Experts say the cameras are growing in popularity, and not just with hunters.

Josh Morse of Vermont Fish and Wildlife says trail cameras are a fun, accessible way to learn about the animals living in your neighborhood.

“Trail cameras, maybe you think hunter when you think trail cameras, but there a ton of people who are using them for wildlife photography, for education, Fish and Wildlife, we actually use them for research. We actually use them for research on a ton of different studies. We have trail cameras monitoring rare and endangered species like the Canadian lynx, the timber rattlesnake and moose monitoring. So it really runs the gamut,” Morse said.

Morse says this is a good time of year to set up your cameras because you can see wildlife tracks in the snow to know where the animals are going.

He says you can pick up a basic camera for as little as $50 or spend hundreds on a fancier model. And he says cameras have really improved and even an entry-level model will get you good pictures and video.

Watch the video to see our Ike Bendavid’s full conversation with Josh Morse on tips for trail cams.

