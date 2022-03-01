Williamstown among Vermont communities holding in-person town meetings

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - While many Vermonters are hitting the polls this Town Meeting Day, some communities are holding their meetings in person this year.

Williamstown is one of those towns. Residents there are meeting at the middle and high school.

Voters told me it’s good to be back after the pandemic shelved in-person deliberations for the last two years.

They also say community members have a lot to get off of their chests.

In-person meetings let people debate local issues and elect town officers.

Last year, Williamstown sent out ballots to voters but this year they are opting for a hybrid model. They’re voting for town officers, the school board and the budget via Australian ballot, and voting for town articles with a voice vote.

About 70% of Vermont towns are using the Australian ballot this year. The others are conducting meetings in person or pushing them back to the spring.

Coronavirus cases are falling but many towns made these changes earlier in the year after lawmakers passed a bill once again giving towns the flexibility.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns says only a quarter of Vermont communities will hold in-person floor votes Tuesday. The organization said prior to the pandemic, more than three-quarters of cities and towns held floor votes.

