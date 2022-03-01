Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
Masks at certain schools in Vermont will no longer be recommended starting Monday.
Masks no longer recommended for some Vermont schools
Police released surveillance photos of the person who robbed a Burlington bank on Tuesday.
Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location
The search for a missing St. Johnsbury man continues Monday.
River search for missing St. Johnsbury man continues
A North Country towing company is rebuilding after a weekend fire.
North Country towing company destroyed by fire

Latest News

File photo
Lyndon and Lyndonville vote to explore merger
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
LIVE: Biden announces new action against Putin in State of the Union
Colchester residents will vote this Town Meeting Day on whether to extend the town sewage...
Colchester voters approve extending town sewage system to Malletts Bay
File photo
Essex among communities approving retail cannabis sales
Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Court documents show abuse before California church shooting